Rice prices drop sharply in India: What's the reason

India Nov 03, 2025

Rice just got a lot more affordable in India, thanks to a bumper kharif harvest and fresh arrivals after Diwali.

Everyday Swarna rice is down 8.33% (₹36 to ₹33 per kg), while the fancy Gobindobhog variety saw a huge 36% price cut (₹220 to ₹140 per kg).

Even Basmati 1509 is now cheaper at ₹80 per kg, compared to ₹85 earlier.