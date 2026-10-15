Rishi Sunak visits Bengali sweet house in Delhi for rasmalai
India
Rishi Sunak made a stop at the legendary Bengali Sweet House in Delhi, joined by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
The visit, squeezed into his Bloomberg New Economy Forum schedule, was all about enjoying classic Indian treats, especially rasmalai and chai.
Rishi Sunak revisited shop last Diwali
This isn't Sunak's first time at the shop: he also visited last Diwali.
Open since 1937, Bengali Sweet House is a staple for generations of Delhiites.
For Sunak, these visits are more than just about food; they reflect his connection to Indian culture and family through his wife Akshata Murty.