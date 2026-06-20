Rohtak consumer commission orders red tape refund and ₹8,000 compensation
India
Red Tape, the footwear brand, was just called out by a Rohtak consumer commission for charging a customer ₹10 for a carry bag after buying shoes worth over ₹2,000.
The commission did not just order a refund. They also told Red Tape to pay an extra ₹8,000 as compensation and legal costs.
Red tape admitted bag charge unjustified
The customer argued that the bag charge was unfair and took the issue to the commission, which agreed after checking the bill.
Red Tape said it was about encouraging eco-friendly habits, but later admitted the charge was not justified.
The commission called it an unfair trade practice and gave them 30 days to pay up, or face extra penalties each week if they delay.