RPF may fine up to ₹2,000 for boarding moving trains

Accident spike prompts counseling and announcements

Accidents have been rising fast; in the first four months of this year, one division saw 37 incidents, 12 deaths and 25 serious injuries.

Last year, that same area reported over 100 cases with dozens of fatalities. Across India, hundreds lose their lives or suffer injuries every year this way.

To help keep everyone safer, authorities are also looking at things like counseling for offenders and more public announcements at stations.

The nationwide rollout details aren't final yet, but the message is clear: don't risk it for the 'Gram!