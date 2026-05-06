RPF may fine up to ₹2,000 for boarding moving trains
Thinking of hopping on or off a moving train? The Railway Protection Force (RPF) might soon fine you up to ₹2,000 on the spot.
This change is being considered after a spike in accidents caused by people boarding or jumping from moving trains.
Until now, such acts were usually met with warnings or had to deal with railway courts, but the new plan would treat this as an official offense under Section 156 of the Railways Act.
Accident spike prompts counseling and announcements
Accidents have been rising fast; in the first four months of this year, one division saw 37 incidents, 12 deaths and 25 serious injuries.
Last year, that same area reported over 100 cases with dozens of fatalities. Across India, hundreds lose their lives or suffer injuries every year this way.
To help keep everyone safer, authorities are also looking at things like counseling for offenders and more public announcements at stations.
The nationwide rollout details aren't final yet, but the message is clear: don't risk it for the 'Gram!