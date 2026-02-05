₹930cr online scam busted in Gujarat, 5 men arrested
Five men have been arrested for allegedly laundering a whopping ₹930 crore from over 1,500 cyber fraud victims across 25 states and three Union Territories.
The group—spanning Gujarat and Maharashtra—used fake identities to open 80 bank accounts, funneling money from scams like digital arrest, investment frauds, and fake job offers.
The stolen funds were then withdrawn using Dubai Forex pre-paid cards, all as part of an international racket.
CCoE acted on tip-off to uncover network of scams
Acting on a tip-off, the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE) raided locations in Surat and uncovered bank accounts tied to complaints from across India—most coming from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities dig deeper into this huge network of online scams.