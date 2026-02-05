₹930cr online scam busted in Gujarat, 5 men arrested India Feb 05, 2026

Five men have been arrested for allegedly laundering a whopping ₹930 crore from over 1,500 cyber fraud victims across 25 states and three Union Territories.

The group—spanning Gujarat and Maharashtra—used fake identities to open 80 bank accounts, funneling money from scams like digital arrest, investment frauds, and fake job offers.

The stolen funds were then withdrawn using Dubai Forex pre-paid cards, all as part of an international racket.