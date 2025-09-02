Next Article
Russian job turned into nightmare for 2 men, here's why
Two men from Uttar Pradesh, Pramod Chauhan and Gautam Sahni, thought they were heading to legit jobs in Russia after paying agents ₹4.55 lakh.
Instead, they got tourist visas and ended up stranded with no money or support—Chauhan had even trusted the main agent from a previous overseas job.
They were sent to Russia on tourist visa
The ordeal started on July 1 when the duo was sent to Kazakhstan and then Omsk, Russia.
With zero resources, they had to survive on the streets until family back home could help them return by July 17.
Once safely back in India, they filed a police complaint; now an FIR is registered and Delhi Police are investigating the scam further.