Vaishno Devi pilgrimage halted for 8 days due to floods

Amit Shah's aerial survey

After a tragic landslide on August 27 that took 34 lives, a high-level team led by Shaleen Kabra is investigating what went wrong and how to prevent future disasters. Their findings are due within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew over flood-hit areas on Monday to check out the damage firsthand—showing that getting things back to normal is a top priority while devotees wait for safer days to continue their journey.