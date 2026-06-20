Saif and Aman Ansari reportedly tied to Ranchi RSS attack

Authorities raid sites tracing money trails

Saif Ansari and Aman Ansari threw gasoline bombs at the RSS building after using a Rapido cab to reach the site and filmed it as proof for their handlers in Pakistan, using encrypted apps like Botim and WhatsApp to stay in touch.

After their arrest while trying to flee, authorities started tracing money trails from Dubai and Pakistan and are now raiding locations across India to find more links in this ongoing investigation.