Samarth Singh accused in wife's death remanded until May 29
India
Samarth Singh, accused in the death of his wife Twisha Sharma, is now in police custody until May 29.
He was arrested after trying to surrender in Jabalpur, following about 10 days on the run.
The remand gives police more time to investigate what happened.
Second autopsy on Twisha Sharma
Singh's lawyers say they will seek bail after the remand ends, arguing there's "there is nothing to recover."
Meanwhile, police have sent multiple notices to Giribala Singh, but she says she has not received them.
A team from AIIMS in Delhi will conduct a second autopsy on Sharma's body after her family alleged dowry harassment and mental torture by Singh and his in-laws.