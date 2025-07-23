Sawan Shivratri: Kashi, Sambhal temples draw devotees in thousands
On Wednesday, people across Uttar Pradesh came together to celebrate Sawan Shivratri, a big day for Lord Shiva fans.
The vibe was especially notable at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sambhal's Kartikeya Mahadev Temple.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple
At Kashi Vishwanath, devotees lined up since early morning for abhishekam rituals (think: pouring water and offerings over the Shiva lingam).
CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra shared that turnout was huge this year.
To keep things smooth, police used CCTV and drones—so everyone could focus on worship without worries.
Reopening of ancient temple in Sambhal
This year was extra meaningful in Sambhal as the ancient Kartikeya Mahadev Temple reopened after 46 years.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra led the first 'jalabhishek' in decades, with many locals expressing how grateful they were to finally return to this historic spot.