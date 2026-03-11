SC allows 1st-ever passive euthanasia in India

Judges urge lawmakers to create rules around passive euthanasia

This is the first time India's top court has allowed passive euthanasia, and it shines a light on how tough end-of-life decisions can be for families and for society.

The judges praised Harish's parents for their dedication and urged lawmakers to finally create clear rules around passive euthanasia.

It is about giving people the right to die with dignity, a conversation that feels overdue.