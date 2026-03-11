SC allows 1st-ever passive euthanasia in India
India's Supreme Court just made a historic call, allowing passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old who has been in a vegetative state since 2013 after a serious accident.
After years of medical opinions confirming there was no hope of recovery, the court said keeping him on life support would only prolong his suffering, not help him get better.
Judges urge lawmakers to create rules around passive euthanasia
This is the first time India's top court has allowed passive euthanasia, and it shines a light on how tough end-of-life decisions can be for families and for society.
The judges praised Harish's parents for their dedication and urged lawmakers to finally create clear rules around passive euthanasia.
It is about giving people the right to die with dignity, a conversation that feels overdue.