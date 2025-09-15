SC on Bihar elections: Aadhaar okay, but not proof citizenship
The Supreme Court just turned down a request to add another ID for voter verification in Bihar, sticking with Aadhaar as one of the valid options (but not making it mandatory).
The judges made it clear: Aadhaar isn't proof of citizenship, and the Election Commission (ECI) has the authority to verify its authenticity before the upcoming state elections.
This move keeps voter registration more accessible—no extra paperwork needed beyond what's already allowed.
The court also emphasized to the ECI that stopping fake or foreign entries is their responsibility, not something new rules can fix.
What happens in Bihar could set the tone for future elections across India, with a big hearing on October 7 expected to shape how voter roll updates work nationwide.