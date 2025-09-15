Rajasthan: 3 men drown after attending last rites of relatives
On Monday in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, three men drowned while bathing in the Khari river right after attending cremation rituals for four people who had died in a car accident on Saturday night.
Seven people from the group entered the water—only four made it out safely.
Inquiry into incident has begun
The victims were identified as Mahendra Mali (25), Bardi Chand (34), and Mahesh Sharma (35).
The four rescued men were rushed to hospital, with three needing further care at Shahpura district hospital due to serious injuries.
Local officials visited both the injured and grieving families, and an official inquiry into the drowning has begun.
This comes just days after the earlier car accident that claimed seven lives when two families' vehicle plunged into a flooded underpass near Jaipur.