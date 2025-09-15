Indian youth forced to fight in Ukraine war: What happened

Singh's mother appeals to Defense Minister for help

Singh and others from Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir shared videos describing threats, having their documents taken away, being forced to sign contracts under pressure, and facing harsh conditions like little food.

Singh's mother made an emotional appeal to India's Defense Minister for help.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that over 120 Indians were tricked into joining the Russian Army—12 have died and 16 are missing—though most have now been released after diplomatic efforts.

Russia stopped recruiting Indians in April 2024, but Indian officials are still urging more action and support for those stuck abroad.