Naxalism completely eradicated from Bokaro region: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says Naxalism has been "completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand" after a major joint operation by the CRPF and state police on September 15, 2024.
Three senior Maoist leaders—Sahdev Soren, Raghunath Hembram, and Birsen Ganjhu—were killed in the early morning raid, disrupting the core leadership of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in this area.
The operation took place in Hazaribagh district, near the Bokaro border.
Major blow to insurgents
This is a big moment for Jharkhand's fight against Maoist insurgency. Security forces say they've now cleared key trouble spots in Bokaro and nearby districts, making it harder for Maoists to recruit or operate.
Shah called this a major blow to insurgents and an important step toward ending one of India's longest-running security challenges.
The government hopes this progress will help achieve its nationwide goal to end the Maoist threat by 2026.