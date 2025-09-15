Naxalism completely eradicated from Bokaro region: Amit Shah

Major blow to insurgents

This is a big moment for Jharkhand's fight against Maoist insurgency. Security forces say they've now cleared key trouble spots in Bokaro and nearby districts, making it harder for Maoists to recruit or operate.

Shah called this a major blow to insurgents and an important step toward ending one of India's longest-running security challenges.

The government hopes this progress will help achieve its nationwide goal to end the Maoist threat by 2026.