SC on ₹12cr alimony demand after 18-month marriage: 'Unemployed not'
The Supreme Court just settled a headline-grabbing divorce in Mumbai, where the wife asked for ₹12 crore and a flat after only 18 months of marriage.
Instead, the court said she could have either a flat in Mumbai or a one-time payment of ₹4 crore.
Importantly, the judges highlighted that educated people shouldn't stay unemployed while seeking big maintenance payouts.
Judges' words on self-reliance
This case stands out because the court looked at both financial security and personal capability—pointing out that having an MBA and IT skills means you're expected to support yourself too.
As Chief Justice Gavai put it, "educated and capable individuals should not remain unemployed while demanding inflated maintenance."
It's a reminder that courts are balancing fairness with encouraging self-reliance after short marriages.