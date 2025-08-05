Next Article
Uttarkashi flash floods: Four dead, 20-25 hotels damaged
A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, leading to flash floods that sadly took at least four lives.
Mud and debris swept through the area, damaging homes and cutting off a key route to Gangotri.
Around 20-25 hotels and homestays were destroyed, with some people still feared trapped.
Rescue operations underway
Rescue efforts kicked off quickly, with the Indian Army's Ibex Brigade joining forces with SDRF and NDRF teams.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said they're keeping a close watch as everyone works together to help those affected and manage the aftermath.