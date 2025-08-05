Uttarkashi flash floods: Four dead, 20-25 hotels damaged India Aug 05, 2025

A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, leading to flash floods that sadly took at least four lives.

Mud and debris swept through the area, damaging homes and cutting off a key route to Gangotri.

Around 20-25 hotels and homestays were destroyed, with some people still feared trapped.