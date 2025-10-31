Next Article
SC summons chief secretaries of all states over dog attacks
India
The Supreme Court has told all state and union territory chief secretaries, except those from West Bengal and Telangana, to show up in person on November 3, 2024, at 10:30am after a spike in stray dog attacks and rabies cases—especially affecting kids.
The court isn't happy with how states have handled things so far and wants real action, not just paperwork.
SC rejects virtual meeting requests
This move is about making sure states actually follow through on rules like sterilizing and vaccinating stray dogs to protect public health.
The court even turned down requests for virtual meetings (and Bihar's plea for an exemption), saying it's time for accountability.
With more children at risk, the SC is pushing hard for safer streets and better animal control—no more excuses.