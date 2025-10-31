JSP worker accused of attempting to rape 11-year-old girl
A Jana Sena Party (JSP) worker, Rayapureddy Satya Venkata Krishna (also known as Bobby), has been accused of trying to rape an 11-year-old girl in Ambedkar Konaseema district.
The girl's mother reported that Bobby sexually harassed and attempted to rape her sixth-grade daughter.
Police have booked him under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which deals with crimes against children.
Investigation underway, case registered
After the complaint reached local police officials, Superintendent Rahul Meena ordered registration of the case.
Sub-Inspector Ravindrababu confirmed that an investigation is underway.
The girl's mother is calling for strict action against Bobby.
This case comes just after another incident in Andhra Pradesh involving a senior political leader accused of a similar crime against a minor.