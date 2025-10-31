Next Article
UP announces paid leaves for Bihari workers on election days
UP just announced paid holidays on November 6 and 11, 2025, for employees working in the state but registered to vote in Bihar.
This means government, private, and even workers employed can take time off—no pay cuts—to travel back and cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Legal backing to the move
This move makes it way easier for Bihari workers living in UP to actually participate in their home state's elections without worrying about losing wages or getting into trouble at work.
It's all backed by law (Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act), and the Election Commission is making sure states follow through.
More people voting means a more inclusive election—so every voice really does count.