SC tells ECI to make voter scrutiny process public

Court extends deadline for voter list

This is about making sure every vote counts and no one gets unfairly left out.

Only official election officers—not outside observers from certain states—can now decide on voter claims, which helps keep things transparent.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raised concerns that women who changed their surnames or moved states were being dropped from lists, and she said the ECI was not accepting Aadhaar as a valid ID.

The final voter roll had been scheduled for mid-February 2026, but the Court extended the scrutiny deadline, so these changes could impact millions gearing up to vote in summer 2026.