Security forces in Kulgam detain 2 men with pistol, grenades
India
Security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, caught two men, Tahir Bilal and Muneeb Yasin, while they were trying to slip away from an orchard.
Officers found a Chinese pistol, two grenades, a magazine, and some ammunition with them.
Both are now being questioned.
Srinagar banner seeks tips on terrorists
Meanwhile in Srinagar, a banner has gone up asking for tips on four wanted terrorists: Mohammad Lateef Bhat (linked to the killing of a policeman in Anantnag in July this year), Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir, and Abid Qayoom Lone.
The banner offers a reward for credible information about their movements or whereabouts and promises to keep tipsters' identities secret.