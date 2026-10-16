'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest: 6,000 cops deployed in Delhi

The CJP's protest march is scheduled for 5:00pm on October 16. The party's convenor Abhijeet Dipke, student organizations, activists, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are expected to join.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said permission for a large march had not been granted due to security concerns.

"Given the current security situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNNS is already in effect in Connaught Place and surrounding areas," she said.