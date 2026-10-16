'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest: 6,000 cops deployed in Delhi
What's the story
The Delhi Police have made extensive security arrangements ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest. Over 6,000 personnel will be deployed in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday, Hindustan Times reported. This is in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) already stationed in the capital since last week.
Protest details
CJP's protest march not allowed
The CJP's protest march is scheduled for 5:00pm on October 16. The party's convenor Abhijeet Dipke, student organizations, activists, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are expected to join.
However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said permission for a large march had not been granted due to security concerns.
"Given the current security situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNNS is already in effect in Connaught Place and surrounding areas," she said.
March details
AAP calls on supporters to join protest
The CJP has called for a march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5:00pm with a national flag.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has closed Central Park on October 16 and 17, Yadav said.
The police have also sought security arrangements from the NDMC to prevent unauthorized entry into Central Park.
According to reports, trade and market associations in Connaught Place have sought protection for their shops, citing concerns over business disruptions due to protests.
Arrest details
CJP co-convenors sent to judicial custody
The CJP's call for a march comes after the arrest of its co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday morning.
Both were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday.
Senior police officers confirmed that around 220 CAPF companies, comprising around 26,000 personnel, were already deployed in central Delhi and other important areas.
The deployment is one of the largest since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
Security measures
Police install CCTV cameras near Central Park, Rajiv Chowk
Police have also installed over 10 CCTV cameras near Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the situation during the proposed march.
A second officer said Connaught Place needs special attention as it wasn't part of last week's protest but is a busy commercial hub with heavy footfall on Fridays.