Seven arrested at TCS Nashik over alleged harassment, religious conversion
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing serious allegations at its Nashik unit, where seven employees, including team leaders, have been arrested for alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion complaints.
The case is under investigation, prompting an internal investigation led by TCS's top management, while the HR manager, who allegedly ignored complaints, is reportedly on the run.
Veterans criticize TCS, N Chandrasekaran responds
Industry veterans have called out TCS for weak complaint systems, suggesting fear of backlash kept issues hidden.
In response, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasized their "The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees," and said the company is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations.