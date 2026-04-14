Seven arrested at TCS Nashik over alleged harassment, religious conversion India Apr 14, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing serious allegations at its Nashik unit, where seven employees, including team leaders, have been arrested for alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion complaints.

The case is under investigation, prompting an internal investigation led by TCS's top management, while the HR manager, who allegedly ignored complaints, is reportedly on the run.