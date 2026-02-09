Seychelles President Herminie meets PM Modi in Delhi
India
Seychelles President Patrick Herminie is in India for his first official visit, marking 50 years of friendship between the two countries.
He met with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi as part of efforts to boost cooperation under India's Vision MAHASAGAR plan.
India-Seychelles ties to get a boost
This visit isn't just about handshakes—Herminie's meetings with top Indian leaders and business events in Chennai and Mumbai are set to strengthen ties on big issues like defense, healthcare, trade, and especially maritime security.
It's a key moment for both countries to work closer together across the Indian Ocean region.