Shalarth scam fallout: Maharashtra publishes details of 493,000 school employees

Recovery is being considered

The fraud came to light in Nagpur back in 2024, uncovering hundreds of "ghost" teachers across dozens of schools.

Since then, the government has been cracking down: only one teacher cleared verification while salaries for 632 others were stopped.

Authorities say the amount paid out is estimated at about ₹139 crore, and recovery is being considered; they have named 20 individuals in a case, including a former divisional chairman of the State Board, for their roles.

Nearly all schools have resubmitted documents as ordered, and you can now look up staff information on official board websites for more transparency.