Shastri Park furniture market fire destroys shops, injures Delhi firefighter
India
A big fire broke out late Friday night at the Shastri Park furniture market near Seelampur Metro station in northeast Delhi, destroying several shops packed with flammable materials.
An assistant divisional officer from Delhi Fire Services was injured when a tin shed collapsed during the chaos.
Tenders increased to 25 amid protests
The blaze quickly spread, leading Delhi Fire Services to ramp up its response from six to 25 fire tenders and declare it a medium-category fire by 12:55am.
As crews worked, some locals protested the delay by throwing stones at a fire truck, damaging its windshield but causing no further injuries.
Police stepped in to restore order so firefighting could continue.
The fire is now out and cooling operations are underway.