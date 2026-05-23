Shastri Park furniture market fire destroys shops, injures Delhi firefighter

Tenders increased to 25 amid protests

The blaze quickly spread, leading Delhi Fire Services to ramp up its response from six to 25 fire tenders and declare it a medium-category fire by 12:55am.

As crews worked, some locals protested the delay by throwing stones at a fire truck, damaging its windshield but causing no further injuries.

Police stepped in to restore order so firefighting could continue.

The fire is now out and cooling operations are underway.