Sheikh Sana, 19, allegedly died by suicide before NEET re-test
India
A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Sheikh Sana, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad's Miyapur just a day before the exam's re-test.
She had been preparing for the test while staying with her sisters; their father works abroad, and their mother was away for several days.
The timing of her death has left many feeling unsettled, especially as she was gearing up for another shot at the exam.
Police cite stress in Sana death
Police believe academic stress and past failures may have contributed to Sana's decision.
She is believed to have left a note in English saying, "no one is responsible for my death."
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case: other NEET aspirants have also died by suicide recently, highlighting growing worries about student mental health during exam season.