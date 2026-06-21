Sheikh Sana, 19, allegedly died by suicide before NEET re-test India Jun 21, 2026

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Sheikh Sana, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad's Miyapur just a day before the exam's re-test.

She had been preparing for the test while staying with her sisters; their father works abroad, and their mother was away for several days.

The timing of her death has left many feeling unsettled, especially as she was gearing up for another shot at the exam.