Shimla is putting GPS collars on its strays
Shimla is rolling out a techy update for its stray dog problem—now, dogs are getting GPS collars and QR codes so the city can keep tabs on them.
This move comes after a Supreme Court order to better manage strays, boost public safety, and cut down on rabies.
Dogs that are sterilized and vaccinated get returned to their neighborhoods unless they're aggressive or sick.
Digital dog census
So far, 2,000 dogs have been vaccinated, and QR code collars are being attached, with aggressive ones marked by red tags for easy spotting.
Mayor Surinder Chauhan says Shimla is leading the way with this "digital initiative," which also includes India's first digital dog census.
Some residents, like Pradeep Kumar, are asking for more transparency—like publishing accurate stray counts—so everyone stays in the loop and feels safe.