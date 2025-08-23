Shimla is putting GPS collars on its strays

Digital dog census

So far, 2,000 dogs have been vaccinated, and QR code collars are being attached, with aggressive ones marked by red tags for easy spotting.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan says Shimla is leading the way with this "digital initiative," which also includes India's first digital dog census.

Some residents, like Pradeep Kumar, are asking for more transparency—like publishing accurate stray counts—so everyone stays in the loop and feels safe.