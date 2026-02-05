Should Muslim law wills be witnessed? SC seeks opinion
India
The Supreme Court wants lawyers' opinions on whether wills under Muslim law must be officially witnessed.
This comes from a long-running family dispute, where Gohar Sultan's will was rejected by the Delhi High Court for not having two witnesses—something required by general law, but not always by Muslim tradition.
What if SC sides with this view
Muslim law actually allows wills to be oral or written, without needing registration or witnesses.
If the Supreme Court sides with this view, it could make things simpler for families following Muslim customs and clarify inheritance rights—especially for step-parents.
The decision might also set a new rule that respects religious practices over general laws in these cases.