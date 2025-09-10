Next Article
Siddaramaiah assures safety of Kannadigas stranded in Nepal
After political turmoil broke out in Nepal—sparked by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation and protests over a proposed social media ban—Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe.
With demonstrations turning violent and targeting government buildings, the state reached out to India's External Affairs Ministry for help getting stranded Kannadigas home.
Karnataka government is on it
Top Karnataka officials are directly checking in with those affected.
Following CM Siddaramaiah's instructions, they're working closely with the External Affairs Ministry to organize a safe return.
The goal: make sure everyone gets back safely while things remain tense in Nepal.