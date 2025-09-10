Siddaramaiah assures safety of Kannadigas stranded in Nepal India Sep 10, 2025

After political turmoil broke out in Nepal—sparked by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation and protests over a proposed social media ban—Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe.

With demonstrations turning violent and targeting government buildings, the state reached out to India's External Affairs Ministry for help getting stranded Kannadigas home.