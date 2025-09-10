Heavy rainfall predicted for Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab till Friday 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states, including Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand , and Punjab, over the next three days. The monsoon continues to be active in these hilly regions, causing landslides and traffic disruptions. In the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force has set up a free mobile medical camp for flood-affected villagers.

Delhi forecast Rain likely in Delhi For Delhi, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The maximum temperatures are forecast to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with minimums ranging from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. The city is anticipated to experience a dry period this week, with cloudy skies expected until Saturday.

Regional weather Weather conditions in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan In Uttar Pradesh, the monsoon has weakened, but a fresh spell of heavy rain is expected from September 11. Eastern districts are likely to receive rain with strong winds, while western regions may remain cloudy and humid. Bihar is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells till September 13. In Rajasthan, cloudy weather will continue for four days, but heavy rains are unlikely in Jaipur.