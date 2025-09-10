Heavy rainfall predicted for Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab till Friday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, over the next three days. The monsoon continues to be active in these hilly regions, causing landslides and traffic disruptions. In the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force has set up a free mobile medical camp for flood-affected villagers.
Delhi forecast
Rain likely in Delhi
For Delhi, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The maximum temperatures are forecast to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with minimums ranging from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. The city is anticipated to experience a dry period this week, with cloudy skies expected until Saturday.
Regional weather
Weather conditions in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan
In Uttar Pradesh, the monsoon has weakened, but a fresh spell of heavy rain is expected from September 11. Eastern districts are likely to receive rain with strong winds, while western regions may remain cloudy and humid. Bihar is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells till September 13. In Rajasthan, cloudy weather will continue for four days, but heavy rains are unlikely in Jaipur.
Northeastern forecast
Heavy rainfall warnings issued for northeastern states
The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall warnings for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland in the northeastern region. According to IMD, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland & Manipur during 12th-15th September, 2025." Similar weather conditions are expected in Gujarat and Odisha.