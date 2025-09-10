Delhi cabbie arrested for masturbating in front of female student 

A 48-year-old cab driver, identified as Lom Shankar, has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly masturbating in front of an Ambedkar University student. The incident occurred on Monday in Maurice Nagar. The victim, a postgraduate student at Ambedkar University and a native of Bengaluru , had booked the cab from her Model Town residence to reach her college.

Incident details Details of the incident The victim alleged that Shankar first asked her to sit in the front seat, which she declined. He then made lewd remarks, attempted to touch her, and eventually masturbated while driving. Despite her protests, he continued until they reached North Campus. The student then managed to escape and sought help before filing a written complaint at Maurice Nagar police station.

Arrest and investigation Accused driver arrested, cab seized Shankar, a resident of Malka Ganj, has been arrested, and the cab has been seized for forensic examination. The police said the student's statement will be recorded before a magistrate. The incident underscores the need for safety measures while using taxi services, with authorities advising passengers to check driver ratings and share trip details.