Dharmendra Pradhan to boost India-UAE education ties this week

Pradhan's UAE visit will focus on strengthening academic ties

The new IIM-A campus comes from a partnership with BRS Ventures—think top-notch academics from India meeting solid industry links in Dubai.

Pradhan will also meet local education leaders, kick off new PhD and BTech programs, visit the BAPS Hindu Temple, and celebrate Symbiosis University Dubai's first anniversary.

He'll wrap up with a roundtable connecting Indian higher education institutions in the UAE, all aimed at sparking more collaboration and innovation.