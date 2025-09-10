Next Article
Dharmendra Pradhan to boost India-UAE education ties this week
India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is heading to the UAE this week to boost India-UAE education ties.
He'll be inaugurating IIM Ahmedabad's first-ever international campus in Dubai, plus inaugurating the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus.
Pradhan's UAE visit will focus on strengthening academic ties
The new IIM-A campus comes from a partnership with BRS Ventures—think top-notch academics from India meeting solid industry links in Dubai.
Pradhan will also meet local education leaders, kick off new PhD and BTech programs, visit the BAPS Hindu Temple, and celebrate Symbiosis University Dubai's first anniversary.
He'll wrap up with a roundtable connecting Indian higher education institutions in the UAE, all aimed at sparking more collaboration and innovation.