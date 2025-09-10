2008 Malegaon blast: Victims move high court challenging accused's acquittal 

Victims of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast have approached the Bombay High Court , challenging a special court's decision that acquitted all accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The appeal was filed by Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal and other victims through advocate Abdul Mateen Shaikh. It is expected to be heard by Justice A S Gadkari and Justice Ranjitsinha Bhonsale on September 15.

Case details Special court acquitted all accused on August 30 The special court had acquitted all accused, including Thakur and Purohit, citing a lack of evidence linking the motorcycle used in the blast to Thakur. The court also said there was no evidence that Abhinav Bharat, an organization founded by Thakur and Purohit, funded terror activities. The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) under slain cop Hemant Karkare before being taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

Investigation progress Thakur provided motorcycle for blast, ATS alleged The ATS had alleged that Thakur and Purohit conspired to terrorize the Muslim community. It claimed Thakur provided a motorcycle for the blast, registered in her name. However, the NIA's supplementary chargesheet filed on May 13, 2016, dropped all charges against Thakur due to lack of evidence and noted issues with witness statements, which it said were allegedly coerced by the ATS. The trial concluded on April 19, 2025, after over 16 years.

Case controversies Prosecution failed to present any 'cogent evidence' In his ruling, Special Judge AK Lahoti said that the prosecution failed to present any 'cogent evidence'; hence, the court must grant the benefit of the doubt. He added that terrorism has no religion, but convictions cannot be founded on moral reasons. Regarding the charges against Pragya, the court found that the prosecution failed to prove the bike belonged to her. On the charges against Lt. Col Purohit, the court determined there was no evidence he assembled the bomb.