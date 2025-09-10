Delhi cop tries to escape bribery bust, throws cash in air

Kumar was demanding ₹30,000 bribe

The whole sting started when a local resident complained that Kumar demanded a bribe to avoid filing a fake case.

Acting on this tip, the Vigilance team set up an operation: the complainant handed over 30 ₹500 notes and discreetly signaled officers waiting nearby.

Even with bystanders grabbing some of the tossed cash—it was difficult to recover all of it—officers recovered most of the money and booked Kumar under anti-corruption laws.