Delhi cop tries to escape bribery bust, throws cash in air
A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested on Tuesday after he tried to escape a bribery bust by throwing ₹15,000 in cash into the air outside Hauz Qazi police station.
The scene turned chaotic as people scrambled for the flying notes, but officers still managed to nab him.
Kumar was demanding ₹30,000 bribe
The whole sting started when a local resident complained that Kumar demanded a bribe to avoid filing a fake case.
Acting on this tip, the Vigilance team set up an operation: the complainant handed over 30 ₹500 notes and discreetly signaled officers waiting nearby.
Even with bystanders grabbing some of the tossed cash—it was difficult to recover all of it—officers recovered most of the money and booked Kumar under anti-corruption laws.