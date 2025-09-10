Nepal crisis: Andhra Pradesh government working to rescue stranded citizens India Sep 10, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh government is moving quickly to help 187 Telugu citizens who are stranded in Nepal because of ongoing unrest there.

People are currently scattered across locations like Bafal, Similkot, Mahadev Hotel, Pashupati, and Pingalasthan Gaushala—and that number might rise as more folks check in.

Officials have promised they'll do everything possible to get everyone home safely.