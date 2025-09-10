Nepal crisis: Andhra Pradesh government working to rescue stranded citizens
The Andhra Pradesh government is moving quickly to help 187 Telugu citizens who are stranded in Nepal because of ongoing unrest there.
People are currently scattered across locations like Bafal, Similkot, Mahadev Hotel, Pashupati, and Pingalasthan Gaushala—and that number might rise as more folks check in.
Officials have promised they'll do everything possible to get everyone home safely.
State government is in touch with central agencies, says minister
To make this happen, the state is working closely with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and keeping the embassy updated on every step.
Minister Lokesh said bringing back Telugu citizens is top priority right now, and both central agencies and the embassy are fully involved.
He reassured everyone on Wednesday that Andhra Pradesh is committed to its people's safety during this tough time.