Punjab floods: Over 2,000 villages underwater, farmers reject state relief
Punjab is dealing with its worst floods in decades, with over 2,000 villages and around four lakh acres of farmland underwater.
Unusually heavy monsoon rains and sudden water releases from major dams have made things worse.
At least 40 people have lost their lives and thousands have been forced to leave their homes.
Farmers reject ₹20,000 per acre relief offer
The floods have devastated crops, killed livestock, and put rural livelihoods at risk.
Many farmers are rejecting the state's ₹20,000 per acre relief offer, saying it doesn't cover losses caused by dam mismanagement and illegal sand mining that weakened embankments.
Experts are now calling for more transparency in dam operations and have highlighted riverbed violations as a contributing factor to the disaster.
Meanwhile, rescue teams are still working on the ground as communities try to recover from the massive destruction.