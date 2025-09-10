Punjab floods: Over 2,000 villages underwater, farmers reject state relief

Farmers reject ₹20,000 per acre relief offer

The floods have devastated crops, killed livestock, and put rural livelihoods at risk.

Many farmers are rejecting the state's ₹20,000 per acre relief offer, saying it doesn't cover losses caused by dam mismanagement and illegal sand mining that weakened embankments.

Experts are now calling for more transparency in dam operations and have highlighted riverbed violations as a contributing factor to the disaster.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are still working on the ground as communities try to recover from the massive destruction.