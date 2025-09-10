UP: Rape accused escapes from police custody with villagers' help

Police file FIR against villagers for helping accused flee

Police have filed an FIR against 12 named people (including Rouf) and up to 20 unidentified villagers for assaulting officers and obstructing their duty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Multiple teams are now searching for Afzal while investigating both the rape case and his escape.

A video showing Afzal pushing a constable has surfaced online.

Police clarified that locals knew who the plainclothes officers were and promised strict action against anyone who helped Afzal flee.