What is Jivitputrika Vrat? Significance, rituals, and date
Jivitputrika Vrat is a special Hindu fast where moms pray for their kids' long life and happiness.
In 2025, it falls on September 14.
On this day, many observe a tough Nirjala fast—meaning no food or water—to wish for their children's health and success.
Know the rituals
The rituals kick off early, with the Ashtami tithi starting at 5:04am on September 14 and ending at 3:06am the next day.
This tradition is especially big in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal (where it's called Jitiya Vrat).
Moms take a holy bath, offer ghee and kheer to Lord Vasudeva, and sometimes even eat certain fruits based on the child they hope for—all as a heartfelt way to show love and protect their kids from harm.