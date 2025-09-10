What is Jivitputrika Vrat? Significance, rituals, and date

Know the rituals

The rituals kick off early, with the Ashtami tithi starting at 5:04am on September 14 and ending at 3:06am the next day.

This tradition is especially big in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal (where it's called Jitiya Vrat).

Moms take a holy bath, offer ghee and kheer to Lord Vasudeva, and sometimes even eat certain fruits based on the child they hope for—all as a heartfelt way to show love and protect their kids from harm.