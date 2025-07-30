Sikh students can wear religious symbols in Rajasthan exams
Rajasthan has confirmed that Sikh students can wear their religious symbols—like the kirpan, kada, and pagdi—while taking state-run exams.
This update follows an incident where a student was stopped from entering a civil judge exam in Jaipur for wearing a kirpan, which led to big concerns about respecting religious rights.
What was the matter
The incident sparked strong reactions from the Sikh community, who felt their right to practice their faith was ignored.
Leaders pointed out this goes against Article 25 of the Constitution, which protects freedom of religion.
The Rajasthan Minority Commission stepped in to remind officials about existing rules from 2019.
Government officials admitted there were lapses and promised better enforcement so students don't have to face this again.