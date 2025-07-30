Next Article
Give Bharat Ratna to Dalai Lama: BJP MP Tapir Gao
BJP MP Tapir Gao has asked the Indian government to give the Bharat Ratna—India's highest civilian honor—to the Dalai Lama.
Speaking in Parliament, Gao called him a "global symbol of non-violence and compassion" and said honoring him on his 90th birthday would recognize his huge impact.
India's tradition of non-violence
Gao pointed out that the Dalai Lama isn't just a Buddhist leader—he's also a Nobel Peace Prize winner whose message of peace lines up with India's own values.
He believes giving the award would celebrate both the Dalai Lama's legacy and India's tradition of non-violence.