Singapore, Andhra Pradesh join hands for Amaravati capital project again
Singapore is teaming up again with Andhra Pradesh to work on Amaravati's Greenfield capital project.
This partnership had paused after a government change in 2019, but Singapore's Minister Tan See Leng just confirmed the renewed collaboration after meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Singapore.
Singapore had earlier helped design Amaravati's master plan
The focus now is on fresh areas like agriculture, food processing, and renewable energy, with Singaporean companies showing interest.
There's also talk of working together on port infrastructure, digital tech, and skill development.
