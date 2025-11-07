Next Article
'Slap me, I'll slap back': Woman slaps man for molesting
India
In Kerala's Kattakada, a woman confronted and slapped a man who allegedly molested her on a bus—capturing the moment on her phone.
While the conductor immediately came to her rescue, most passengers stayed silent.
The video quickly went viral, with people across social media applauding her courage and calling out others for not helping.
The incident has kicked off big conversations about why so many bystanders freeze during harassment and how public spaces still aren't safe enough for women—even in states known for education.
Some are now demanding stricter laws and faster action against offenders.
The woman's bold response is a reminder that real change starts when people refuse to stay silent.