Smoke spotted at Mumbai CSMIA T2 metro station, passengers evacuated
India
On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, smoke was spotted inside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T2 metro station.
Passengers were quickly evacuated and trains paused for a bit, but the on-site team handled things fast and followed all safety steps.
Sahar Road to Aarey service restored
Metro service on the Sahar Road to Aarey line was briefly affected, but trains started running again once everything was checked and cleared.
Passengers stayed calm throughout, and officials made sure all safety measures were in place before reopening the station.