Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' arrives November 10
Sonia Gandhi is set to release her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10.
She describes it as a heartfelt look into her family's life: their motivations, struggles, and human flaws.
Sonia says, "This is not a political book, it's a personal one. Much has been written about my family, but rarely with real insight into who they were, their motivations, their struggles, their very human flaws. I wanted to portray them honestly, as people I knew and loved."
BJP says Sonia Gandhi defends Emergency
Even though Sonia insists the book isn't about politics, it's already causing a stir.
After she criticized the Modi government for weakening democratic institutions, BJP leaders accused her of using the memoir to defend Congress's past, especially the Emergency, and sticking to old party narratives instead of sharing truly personal stories.