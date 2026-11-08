Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' arrives November 10

Sonia Gandhi is set to release her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10.

She describes it as a heartfelt look into her family's life: their motivations, struggles, and human flaws.

Sonia says, "This is not a political book, it's a personal one. Much has been written about my family, but rarely with real insight into who they were, their motivations, their struggles, their very human flaws. I wanted to portray them honestly, as people I knew and loved."