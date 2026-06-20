Southwest monsoon revives, IMD forecasts central India rain June 19-25

Central states and Karnataka coast rain

Get ready for scattered showers, thunderstorms, and windy days across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh (both east and west), and Vidarbha.

Western Madhya Pradesh could see wind speeds up to 60km/h between June 21-23.

Down south, heavy rain is headed for Karnataka's coast (June 21-25), while Tamil Nadu and Kerala will get their share until June 21 and June 23, respectively.

All this action should help push the monsoon further across India soon.