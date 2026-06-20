Southwest monsoon revives, IMD forecasts central India rain June 19-25
After nearly two weeks of muted progress, the southwest monsoon is making a comeback.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says central India can expect more rain from June 19-25, a big relief for farmers and regions that have been stuck in dry spells, raising concerns over kharif sowing activity even though the monsoon started on time.
Central states and Karnataka coast rain
Get ready for scattered showers, thunderstorms, and windy days across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh (both east and west), and Vidarbha.
Western Madhya Pradesh could see wind speeds up to 60km/h between June 21-23.
Down south, heavy rain is headed for Karnataka's coast (June 21-25), while Tamil Nadu and Kerala will get their share until June 21 and June 23, respectively.
All this action should help push the monsoon further across India soon.