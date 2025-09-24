Spiritual leader accused of molestation by 17 women students

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, former director of Sri Sharada Institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, is facing serious sexual harassment allegations from 17 women students. Complaints include abusive language, lewd messages, and unwanted physical contact. Some students say staff pressured them to go along with his demands.

He has been on the run since the allegations The ashram expelled Saraswati and cut all ties. Police issued a Look-Out Notice for him, but he hasn't been found.

Authorities are digging into digital evidence and CCTV footage to track him down.

There are also older molestation complaints against him dating back to 2006.

Police even found a luxury Volvo with a fake UN number plate at the institute, adding complexity to the investigation.