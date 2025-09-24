Spiritual leader accused of molestation by 17 women students
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, former director of Sri Sharada Institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, is facing serious sexual harassment allegations from 17 women students.
Complaints include abusive language, lewd messages, and unwanted physical contact.
Some students say staff pressured them to go along with his demands.
He has been on the run since the allegations
The ashram expelled Saraswati and cut all ties. Police issued a Look-Out Notice for him, but he hasn't been found.
Authorities are digging into digital evidence and CCTV footage to track him down.
There are also older molestation complaints against him dating back to 2006.
Born Parthasarathy in Odisha, he spent 12 years at the ashram running the institute while presenting himself as a spiritual leader.
Police even found a luxury Volvo with a fake UN number plate at the institute, adding complexity to the investigation.
Case raises urgent questions about safety in spiritual spaces
With over half of the questioned students accusing him of harassment, this case puts a spotlight on abuse risks in private spiritual and educational spaces—and raises urgent questions about how well young people are protected in such environments.