Srinagar-Jammu highway opens after landslide blocks it for weeks
After being blocked for over three weeks by a huge landslide near Udhampur, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is open again around September 16-17, 2024.
Thousands of fruit trucks had been stuck, leading to spoiled produce.
Thanks to a push from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this week, cleanup was sped up and now more than 5,500 trucks have finally made it through via the highway and Mughal Road.
Farmers can now breathe easy
Crews worked around the clock with heavy machines to clear debris and fix up the road.
Even while repairs were underway, essentials like petrol and medicines kept moving.
With the road open again, farmers can breathe easier knowing their fruit will reach markets without more delays.
Road reopened just in time
The closure led to some fuel shortages in Kashmir during peak fruit season.
But just on September 18 alone, nearly 4,900 trucks rolled out—helping restock supplies fast.