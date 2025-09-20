Srinagar-Jammu highway opens after landslide blocks it for weeks India Sep 20, 2025

After being blocked for over three weeks by a huge landslide near Udhampur, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is open again around September 16-17, 2024.

Thousands of fruit trucks had been stuck, leading to spoiled produce.

Thanks to a push from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this week, cleanup was sped up and now more than 5,500 trucks have finally made it through via the highway and Mughal Road.