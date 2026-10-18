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Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Announcement triggered chaos
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has blamed the organizers for their alleged negligence in managing the crowd

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Announcement triggered chaos

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
01:50 pm
What's the story

A stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening left 19 dead and 25 injured. The panic was reportedly triggered by an announcement over a microphone warning visitors of a possible collapse of the pandal. "The condition of the pandal is very bad. It will collapse. Please leave," said the announcement, which is now under investigation by Kolkata Police.

Ongoing probe

WB CM Adhikari blames organizers for negligence

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has blamed the organizers for their alleged negligence in managing the crowd.

He announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court to look into the incident.

Seven people, mostly pandal organizers, have been arrested so far in connection with this tragic event.

Contributing factors

Eyewitness accounts shed light on tragic turn of events

Preliminary investigations suggest that poor crowd management, confusing announcements, and a sudden influx of visitors due to rain contributed to the stampede.

Eyewitnesses said people rushed to enter the pandal through a narrow lane seeking shelter from rain.

Those inside refused to come out, leading to overcrowding at both entrance and exit points.

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Twitter Post

Visuals of chaos at pandal

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Victim support

State government announces compensation for victims' families

The state government has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job to the family of each deceased victim.

A committee has also been formed to examine safety measures at major Durga Puja pandals and suggest immediate corrective actions wherever necessary.

Of the 25 injured, 14 are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, with three in intensive care units.

Evidence collection

Police probe underway, CCTV footage collected

The police have collected CCTV footage from the pandal and recorded statements from locals and eyewitnesses. They are also looking into whether inadequate deployment of police personnel and private security guards worsened the situation.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on roads adjoining the pandal till October 20.

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